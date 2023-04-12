A holidaymaker believes he’s captured a photo of the mysterious Loch Ness monster, nicknamed Nessie. The dad-of-three noticed a strange shape with a ‘huge neck’ floating on Scotland’s Loch Ness on April 9.

John Payne, 55, was admiring the scenery from a window when he noticed some strange movement on the loch. He quickly grabbed his camera and managed to get several snaps - which appear to show a shape on the surface.

Stories of the Loch Ness monster - a mysterious creature with an extended neck and dinosaur-esque head - have been around for centuries. Despite interest from folklorists across the globe, conclusive evidence either way has never been found.

The retail worker from Newport, Wales was at guest house Foyers Roost on April 9 when he spotted movement on the lake. John said: “I was looking out at the scenery from the window and this huge thing just appeared out of nowhere.

“I tried to get a picture but it was gone and then it popped up again further down the loch,” he added. “I took another picture and then zoomed in on my camera in and waited to see if it would appear again and it did.”

John noted that the mysterious shape must have been large in size due to the distance from his accommodation to the loch. “You wouldn’t have been able to see a bird or anything from that far away – it had to be something large,” he said.

“It was like a huge neck.” John went down to the loch later that day but said the creature was nowhere to be seen. Following the events, he realised how similar his photo looked to other pictures believed to be of Nessie and even the other hotel members were ‘shocked’.

