It’s good news for Love Island fans as ITV has confirmed a new ‘all stars’ series is on its way. Islanders from past series will get a second shot at romance in the first ever All Stars series.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

Since its launch on ITV2 in 2015, Love Island continues to capture the hearts of viewers across the globe amassing over 300 million streams on ITVX this year. The launch episode of the last series also attracted over 3 million viewers across all devices.

The launch episode for the recent summer series was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers in the overnight ratings – more than a million down on the last summer launch. However, the final was the most watched programme for 16-34s on any channel. The series garnered 1.4 billion video views across all platforms, 56+ million likes on official Love Island content and over 1 million comments generated on all official Love Island content.

The series was won by Sammy and Jess, with Lochan and Whitney coming in second, Tyrique and Ella coming in third and Zach and Molly coming in fourth.

Love Island All Stars has been confirmed by ITV

Love Island: All Stars will make its way onto TV next year, with past contestants coupling up as bombshells put relationships to the test. Mike Spencer, creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions for ITV2, said: “After 10 ratings-busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

“Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Love Island All Stars - is there a release date?