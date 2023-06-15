Love Island star Jess was left fuming after ‘partner’ Sammy snogged a bombshell during a challenge in tonight’s episode. It comes just a day after Leah stole a kiss with Sammy as part of a previous challenge.

Tonight’s episode saw the Islanders take part in a football-themed challenge where bombshell Leah made a beeline for Sammy, picking him as her ‘star player’ - with Jess watching on stunned.

In the beach hut confessional afterwards, Jess said: “Savage, the hand movements and the looking up and down. Is he trying to wind me up?” Later on, Sammy wanted to know where Leah’s head was at, pulling her for a chat.

He told her: “I do wanna get to know you but at the end of the day I’m not going to go out of my way and risk what I have going on if I feel like you’re not interested in me.” She responds: “I feel like I have made it pretty clear since coming in here that I am getting to know you.”

Sammy then said: “With Jess, we get on really well, but there wasn’t like an instant sexual connection… but when you came in, I feel like you and me do have that.” Leah then said: “Yeah it’s more of an instant thing.”

Their chat took place as Jess was on a date with new bombshell Scott, after she won the challenge.

Tyrique’s choice

Also in tonight’s episode, Tyrique finally picked between Ella and Leah, telling Leah his head was still with Ella. When he told Ella she was his "number one", he said his feeling for her were growing. They then toasted to getting back on track before sharing a kiss. Earlier in the episode Ella had said she was “so done” with Tyrique, with him telling the boys no-one would pressure him to give him an answer.

Mehdi and Whitney tension

Jess was seen getting upset after some of the girls asked her about why she didn’t pick Molly when there was a chance to call a fellow Islander two-faced in the previous episode. She walked off crying, with Mehdi seen telling Whitney to keep out of the drama.

He told the other boys that it worried him Whitney would get dragged into drama. She was seen telling the girls that his words were a ‘kick in the face’.

Later, Whitney pulled him for a chat and said his reaction when he jumped to conclusions upset her. She told him he didn’t get the whole story, with his responding that he didn’t want any drama, and added: “Next time you make someone cry I’ll come to you directly”.

Mehdi apologised later that day to Whitney saying he was sorry for jumping to conclusions and he should have minded his business. She accepted his apology but said it was "two steps backwards".

