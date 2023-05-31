National Lottery winners Liz and George Galloway celebrate after winning Â£300,000 on the National Lottery Bingo Bonus Scratch card in Glasgow. (Photo: Anthony Devlin)

George and Elizabeth Galloway found out that they had won the huge prize on a £3 scratchcard purchased from a Tesco Express. The pair, from Glasgow, are now looking to extend their home and George, who is a truck driver, will no longer have to work overtime.

The couple also want to help their daughter make the first step onto the property ladder, purchase a new car for Elizabeth’s dad, and buy a new bathroom for her mum. Elizabeth said: “I regularly buy scratchcards but have never won more than say £10, so I couldn’t quite believe it when I started to see what I had won.

“At first, I thought it was £1,000, which I would have been happy with, but as I carried on, I realised it was much more than that and I was in complete shock. I called my daughter and we went back to Tesco together, where I’d bought the scratchcard, to check I wasn’t seeing things. They said I needed to contact Camelot, so I knew then that I must be right.

“After they confirmed everything, I called my husband who thought I was winding him up. I was absolutely ecstatic and kept having to check it was real – I still can’t believe it now.”

