Maya Jama has emerged as favourite to host the next series of Love Island.

The role became vacant this week after Laura Whitmore revealed she was stepping down from the show.

The Irish presenter announced the news less than a month after the latest season of the ITV2 show finished, which saw fan favourites Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin Su Culculoglu crowned winners.

In a statement on her official Instagram account , Whitmore said: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed due to the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series.”

She ended her statement with “I hope I did you proud Caroline”.

And now, experts at the Online Betting Guide have revealed the latest odds for the names most likely to become the next presenter on the ITV 2 show with Maya Jama odds on favourite to present the show.

The list involves a whole host of ex islanders, as well as some of the most recognisable faces in the UK TV industry.

Who are the favourites to replace Laura Whitmore?

Maya Jama - odds: 2/1 - probability: 33.3 percent

Jama is no stranger to presenting the show, and calls were made for her to take over from Caroline Flack. She co-presented BBC One’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer alongside Peter Crouch and Alex Horne.

Maura Higgins - odds: 4/1 - probability: 20 percent

Ex Love Island contestant Higgins finished in fourth place on the fifth series of Love Island 2019 and also appeared in Dancing on Ice.

Emily Atack - odds: 6/1 - probability: 14.29 percent

Atack made her name from being the love interest of Will on The Inbetweeners, and for her roles in Keith Lemon shows such as Lemon La Vida Loca, The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, and The Keith & Paddy Picture Show.

Ekin Su Culculoglu - odds: 6/1 - probability: 14.29 percent

Fresh off of winning the most recent series of Love Island, Ekin Su was branded by many as the best ever contestant on the show, with her legion of fans being named the ESDL (Ekin Su Defence League).

Rylan Clark - odds: 10/1 - probability: 9.09 percent

A regular on multiple shows on TV, and presenter of Supermarket Sweep, Rylan finished in fifth place on the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012, and the following year, he won the eleventh series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Rochelle Humes - odds: 10/1 - probability: 9.09 percent

Humes began her career in British pop groups S Club Juniors and The Saturdays, and married former JLS singer Marvin Humes, who she presents The Hit List with.

Olivia Attwood - odds: 10/1 - probability: 9.09 percent

Again, another ex Islander, Attwood is now happily engaged to Blackburn footballer Bradley Dack, with the two having a show together. Attwood gained many fans for her fiery, no nonsense attitude when she appeared on the third season of Love Island in 2017.

Kem Cetinay - odds: 16/1 - probability: 5.88 percent