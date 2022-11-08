McDonald’s has created an ‘ultimate’ gaming chair complete with burger warmer so that fans can enjoy their fast food hit while they play - and one lucky person is set to win the rare item. The bright yellow chair has landed to coincide with the launch of the restaurant chain’s first permanent burger since 2007, the ‘game-changing’ McCrispy .

A competition to win the McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair is now live on the McDonald’s Facebook page but people are being urged to ‘hurry up’, as it’s only open for a week. The fast good giant said that the chair boasts a range of ‘amazing’ features including fries, drinks and dips holders along with a hot box ‘to keep your McCrispy warm while gaming’.

The chair also benefits from a built-in napkin holder and two reusable napkins complete McCrispy branding. A stain-proof leather treatment means you can enjoy your Maccies in peace without having to worry about spills, and the chair’s modular armrests allows users to swap their burgers to different sides while playing.

A McDonald’s UK spokesperson said: “Eagle-eyed fans might have spotted the chair’s first appearance in the new McCrispy TV advert, in which new Love Island presenter Maya Jama is seen in one while talking to Eliz the Witch and Michael Dapaah. There are only four of the chairs in the world, with gaming legends and Elz The Witch being the only people to own one - so this really is a money-can’t-buy prize.”

If you fancy getting your hands on the gaming chair, head over to the McDonald’s UK Facebook page and click on the pinned competition post. Be quick though, the prize draw is only open until November 15, closing at 11.59pm that day. The winners will be notified the following week.

In October, McDonald’s hosted the McCrispy Ultimate Gaming House in Manchester, which saw top gamers such as Bateson87 and Andy Castel going head-to-head to be crowned the ultimate winner on FIFA. Footballers, celebrities and influencers were alo in attendance with Keith Lemon, Davide Sanclimenti and Alex Scott all trying their best luck playing using the gaming chairs.

The McCrispy, which launched on October 19, was just one new item introduced in a major menu shake-up for McDonald’s this year. Potato waffles, a Twirl McFlurry, nacho cheese bites and the BBQ Bacon Stack Burger also hit the menu for the first time.

