A mum, who used to receive Universal Credit but who now rakes in around £10,000 a month on Only Fans has revealed that she used her first paycheque to fill a local foodbank. The woman has been compared to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Amber O’Donnell first set up an Only Fans account during the Covid-19 pandemic as she struggled to make ends meet, surviving on £500 a month and packets of Pasta ‘n’ Sauce. But her first weeks of signing on to the subscription service helped her rake in £500 that went straight to her local community.

Alongside her partner Chris, she donated food parcels to low-income families and distributed them to local foodbanks in Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire. Included in the donations were non-perishables such as pasta and tinned foods, along with toiletries and feminine hygiene products all bought during a Tesco shopping trip.

Amber, who is originally from Sheffield, said: “I wasn’t eligible for furlough payments when the pandemic hit, so I was only getting £500 per month to live on. My partner had a part-time job at the checkouts at Morrisons too, but it was just a constant struggle every month.

"For me, it’s important to remember where you come from. As I come from a low-income family, it’s important for me to be in a position to give to people.

She continued: "I now earn over five figures every month - around £10k on average. I love helping others, it’s so rewarding.

Amber also admitted that she was inspired by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, who regularly supports children and young people and famously received an MBE for his charity work. The 24-year-old said: “I took a lot of inspiration from Marcus Rashford, he’s incredible”.

Amber made up 20 food parcels, for people who had reached out to her on Facebook, and dropped them off at their homes, with any leftovers being donated to local food banks. The model still makes regular anonymous donations to a number of local charities, including recently giving £100 worth of dog food to animal sanctuary Bark.

Only Fans star Amber O’Donnel at Tesco after shopping for her food parcel donations - Credit: SWNS