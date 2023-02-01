A four-year-old girl has died in a dog attack in Milton Keynes, police have confirmed. Officers were called by paramedics just after 5pm on Tuesday (January 31) to reports that a dog had attacked a child in the back garden of a house in Broadlands, Netherfield.

It was later confirmed that the child had died at the property. No arrests have been made and the dog has been humanely destroyed.

Supt Matt Bullivant, of Thames Valley Police said: "I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues.

"I would like to reassure people that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public at this time. Anyone with concerns should feel free to approach our officers and ask questions, but I urge people not to speculate about the circumstances, especially on social media platforms."

Police said nobody else was harmed in the incident and that the child’s family is being supported by officers at this “incredibly tragic” time.

The force has urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 20230131-1546, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.