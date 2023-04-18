News you can trust since 1737
Breaking

Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours series - release date, how to watch and cast

That’s when good Neighbours become good friends…Mischa Barton.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:28 BST- 3 min read

Former star of The OC and The Hills: New Beginnings, Mischa Barton, has been confirmed to join the cast of the reboot of Australian series Neighbours. Following its cancellation last year, the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced it would produce a revival of the show.

Variety Magazine recently reported that the reboot of the beloved show began filming on April 17. Prime confirmed during their announcement of the show that it would air late 2023.

Mischa Barton expressed her excitement in a statement: "I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia, a place I know and love!"

"Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence," executive producer Jason Herbison said. "Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad."

    The British-born actress may be best known by viewers for her role as Marissa Cooper in the iconic teen drama The OC which dominated screens from 2003 to 2006 as well as appearing in the reality show reboot The Hills: New Beginnings. Barton also has credits in Hollywood films including Notting Hill when she was 12.

    Neighbours was on TV for a massive 37 years before it was cancelled and aired its star-studded finale on July 28, 2022. Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance were among the celebrities who returned to say their goodbyes to the show giving viewers a huge nostalgia hit.

    How to watch Neighbours

    If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

    If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.

    Full cast of Neighbours reboot

    The cast of the upcoming reboot is set to see some drastic changes with many new faces being added to the popular street.

    While the likes of Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne and Ryan Moloney all knew about the soap’s come back on Freevee and Prime Video, as they were in the announcement video it seems that not everyone in the cast will return as some of them were unaware of the revival.

    Takaya Honda, whose character David Tanaka was part of the first same-sex marriage on Australian television with Aaron Brennan, shared the video on Twitter and added: "Just FYI the cast is finding this out right now. Give us time to process. We don’t know anything."

    Cast members from the series Neighbours, which has just ended after many years on TV (photo: Getty Images)Cast members from the series Neighbours, which has just ended after many years on TV (photo: Getty Images)
    Network 10 is yet to confirm which other characters will be returning to the screen in whole, but here are the confirmed characters and actors appearing in the upcoming show:

    • Rebekah Elmaloglou - Terese Willis
    • Tim Kano - Leo Tanaka
    • Annie Jones and Lucinda Cowden as Melanie Pearson.
    • April Rose Pengilly - Chloe Brennan
    • Melissa Bell
    • Mischa Barton
    • Georgie Stone - Mackenzie
    • Stefan Dennis - Paul Robinson
    • Alan Fletcher - Karl Kennedy
    • Ryan Moloney - Toadie Rebecchi
    • Jackie Woodburne - Susan Kennedy.

