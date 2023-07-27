News you can trust since 1737
Morrisons to trial UK first Podback coffee recycling scheme at 29 stores - list of locations

Morrisons is the only supermarket to provide free coffee pod recycling bags for its customers to collect in all its stores

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 3 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST

Morrisons is making a change to UK stores as it becomes the first supermarket to introduce recycling points for coffee machine pods. The move, being trialled in 29 stores, is in partnership with Podback, the pod recycling service.

In an effort to make coffee pod recycling even easier and convenient, Morrisons is trialling a new drop-off service that allows customers to collect their Podback recycling bags, fill with their used pods, and recycle in a dedicated bin located at the front of the store. Last year, Morrisons announced it was the first supermarket to support Podback and remains the only one to provide free coffee pod recycling bags for its customers to collect in all its stores.

The recycling bags can be filled at home and be taken to one of 6,500 Yodel drop off points around the UK with postage covered by Podback. In the last year, it is estimated that 800 million coffee pods were bought in the UK, making it even more important for customers to have an easier route to recycle their pods.*

Morrisons is also set to become a Podback member, meaning Morrisons own-brand pods can be recycled through the scheme, along with 24 other pod brands across the coffee sector. Customers need to use correctly colour coded bags – one for aluminium pods one for plastic pods - as pods are separated and sent to different recycling processing plants in the UK.

    Natasha Cook, sustainable packaging and plastics manager at Morrisons, said: “We’re excited to be launching this trial with Podback as we look to make it even easier for our customers who want to brew fresh coffee at home to recycle their used coffee pods. Now they can grab a Podback bag, fill it at home and simply drop it off on their next store trip.”

    Through Podback, used aluminium pods are turned into aluminium ingots for new products, such as beverage cans, and the used plastic coffee pods are turned into other plastic items - such as building products and plastic crates. The used coffee grounds also go through anaerobic digestion - to produce biogas and soil improver.

    Rick Hindley, Executive Director at Podback, said: “Morrisons was the first supermarket to become a supporter of Podback and we’re thrilled that they’re now set to become a member; enabling their own brand pods to be recycled through the service and working with us to further improve access to coffee pod recycling by trialling a new drop-off system. This is another exciting step forward towards providing consumers with easy and convenient ways to recycle their used coffee pods. We welcome and encourage other retailers to join Podback and make it even easier for consumers to recycle pods in the future.”

    Morrisons stores across the UK currently offer soft plastic, battery and inkjet recycling facilities. Since 2017 Morrisons has reduced its own brand plastic packaging in its 499 stores by over 10,000 tonnes a year.

    Morrisons Podback scheme stores

    Aldershot

    Letchworth

    Aylesbury

    Melton Mowbray

    Banbury

    Milton Keynes

    Basingstoke

    Northampton – Kettering Road

    Bedford

    Northampton

    Victoria Promenade

    Bracknell

    Reading

    Carterton

    St Albans

    Corby

    Shefford

    Farnborough

    Watford

    Fleet

    Wellingborough

    High Wycombe

    Welwyn Garden City

    Hoddersdon

    Weybridge

    Houghton Regis

    Woking

    Kettering

    Wokingham

    Leighton Buzzard

