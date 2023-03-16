News you can trust since 1737
Mother’s Day 2023: Morrisons best offers including bouquets, sweet treats, bubbly and more

From fizz to flowers, here are some of the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for £10 or less at Morrisons.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:13 GMT- 2 min read

Mother’s Day is almost upon us, and while having family time this weekend is priceless, you can celebrate your mum with a little something without worrying about breaking the bank.

Like many supermarkets, including the likes of both Marks & Spencer and Asda, Morrisons has brought out its own Mother’s Day-themed range filled with goodies ready for this Sunday (March 19).

The popular chain’s offerings even include a whole host of pocket-friendly treats with many products priced £10 and under. From deals on bottles of bubbly, vibrant floral bouquets and sweet treats, there is something for all mums.

We take a look at some of the Mother’s Day-themed pickings available at Morrisons, perfect for those wanting to treat the mum in their life on a low budget.

    Have your pick of bouquets 

    The perfect bouquet is sure to bring a smile to any mum’s face this Sunday. Whether it’s a bunch of her favourite flowers or a ready-made arrangement, Morrisons have a few different options.

    The love you mum bouquet is the cheapest Mother’s Day-themed floral arrangement, priced at just £6. Those who can spare a few more pounds can also opt for the Happy Mother’s day bouquet, which is £10.

    Alternatively, the supermarket has a few other pre-made bunches available that are also priced below £10, between £5.99 and £9.99.

    Both the Mother’s Day bouquets as well as the other pre-made arrangements can be bought in stores as well as online for delivery.

    Treat your mum to some sweet snacks

    From a box of chocolates to a classic Victoria sponge, a sugary treat is a sure way to any sweet-toothed mum’s heart. As well as stocking a variety of different sweet delights, Morrisons also has a few limited edition treats across its bakery just in time for Mother’s Day.

    For as little as 99p, you can make her day with a chocolate-covered heart-shaped shortbread biscuit. You could also show your love in biscuit form through a decorated giant cookie for £7.

    If the mum in your life has a soft spot for cake, you could get her a butterfly sponge topped with cream and strawberries for £3.49 or a set of Free From cupcakes for £3.79.

    Raise a glass with a bottle of fizz

    Flowers and sweet treats aside, you can’t go wrong with a good old bottle of bubbly. Luckily Morrisons have a few different options, including wine and liquor.

    Shoppers can get a bottle of pop icon and Neighbours legend Kylie Minogue’s prosecco rosé for 20% off at £9.50, saving £2.50.

    You could also treat your mum to a set of three Hotel Chocolat liqueurs for £9.99. Featuring the flavours chocolate cream, salted caramel and mint, the 50ml bottles mean she can sample her favourite chocolaty liqueur blend.

