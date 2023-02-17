M&S launching ‘bargain’ Roast Dinner deal for two for £10 - find out what’s included
The retailer said it had created the offer to give customers “that Sunday Roast feeling” any day of the week, saving customers a hefty £10.70.
M&S is launching a Sunday Roast dine in deal for two for just £10 - and it will be available in stores all week round. The deal includes a choice of main and three sides, saving roast dinner fans up to £10.70.
The retailer said it had created the offer to give customers “that Sunday Roast feeling” any day of the week. It comes off the back of the chain’s Chicken Roast dine in deal which they said proved a hit with shoppers.
An M&S spokesperson dubbed the deal “a bargain”, adding: “Who says a roast can only be eaten on a Sunday? Not us. Following on from our successful Chicken Roast Dine In we’re introducing this extremely tasty and tender Roast Dine In for just a tenner for two people.
“With six main meats to choose from you may have a problem narrowing it down to just one. That’s why the deal is on until the end of the month so you can come back again and again to try them all.”
What’s included in the M&S Roast dine in deal?
As part of the offer, customers can choose from one of these six mains, featuring British meat:
- Ready to roast with a sweet & sticky maple glaze boneless bacon loin joint
- British ready to roast with salt & pepper sprinkle boneless butter basted chicken joint
- British ready to roast with a honey glaze boneless gammon
- British ready to roast boneless basted beef joint
- British pork, sage & onion stuffed chicken
- British rotisserie chicken
And three sides to accompany your main out of the following:
- Buttery mashed potato
- Goose fat roast potatoes
- Roasting parsnips
- Carrot & swede crush
- Layered classic veg
- Cabbage medley
- Tenderstem broccoli
- Boston beans
- Butternut and mixed vegetables
- Chicken gravy
- Beef gravy
- Pigs in blankets
- Sage and onion stuffing
- Four beef dripping Yorkshire puddings
How to buy the M&S Roast dine in deal
The deal is available at M&S Food Halls from now until February 28. To find your nearest M&S Food Hall, visit the Marks and Spencer’s website.