National Pizza Day 2023 is almost upon us. The annual foodie celebration on February 9 is the day to pay homage to the beautiful dough-based dish from Italy and to indulge in your pizza fantasies.

Whether that’s adding controversial pineapple as a topping or dipping your crust into a vat of garlic mayo, it’s the time to do it - we won’t tell anyone. Most of the UK’s biggest restaurants and takeaways offer big savings on their pizzas around this time, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself.

So, where can you grab a good deal on National Pizza Day 2023? Here’s everything you need to know - we’ll be adding offers as they come in.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering some great deals for National Pizza Day. These include:

50% off when you spend £25 or more

My Box Meal deal - for just £6.99 (click and collect) or £10.99 (delivery), customers can grab their own individual meal deal which includes a small pizza, side and drink

Or if you miss out on National Pizza Day, the chain is offering customers the chance to snap up these deals for the remainder of February:

Monday Madness (Mondays only) - order any large pizza for £9.99

Two’s day Tuesdays (Tuesdays only) - order any two pizzas for the price of one

You can order for delivery or find your closest store on the Pizza Hut website .

Greggs

Greggs has joined forces with Just Eat to offer customers a free slice of pizza when you spend £12.50 on your order with the delivery service. Customers can choose from toppings including Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken and Pepperoni hot shot.

To claim, download the Just Eat app or visit the Just Eat website and place your order with Greggs on Thursday, February 9.

Domino’s

Domino’s did not offer any specific deals on the big day last year, and it is unclear whether or not it will be doing anything in 2023. However, it usually offers discounts for its pizzas and sides, which you can find on the chain’s website .

Papa John’s

Papa John’s launched a 50% off discount for people spending more than £30 on National Pizza Day last year. It also ran a competition that gave one lucky winner a year’s supply of its pizza. We haven’t seen any deals from Papa John’s as yet, but they will no doubt be coming soon.

Pizza Express