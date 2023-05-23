The NTAs will face a huge shake-up later this year after the awards show announced new categories for 2023. The longlist of nominations was released on May 22 and confirmed a new category would be introduced, with the Duke of Sussex among the nominations.

The new TV interview category features nominations including Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby, Louis Thereux Interviews… and Piers Morgan Uncensored. Another new category for this year is the Reality Competition section which acknowledges The Apprentice, SAS Who Dares Wins, The Traitors and many more.

This year, the NTAs will take place in September and will be hosted once again by Joel Dommett. The presenter will host the ceremony at The O2 in London, with a plethora of famous TV stars in attendance.

Here’s a full list of the nominees for the 2023 National Television Awards.

New Drama

A Spy Among Friends

Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Andor

Bad Sisters

BEEF

Better

Beyond Paradise

Black Bird

Blue Lights

Crossfire

Great Expectations

House of the Dragon

Karen Pirie

Litvinenko

Malpractice

Marriage

Nolly

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ridley

SAS Rogue Heroes

Sherwood

Stonehouse

Suspect

Ten Pound Poms

The Bear

The Catch

The Control Room

The Devil’s Hour

The English

The Gold

The Hunt for Raoul Moat

The Last of Us

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Power

The Rig

The Suspect

Trom

Wednesday

Welcome to Chippendales

Reality competition

Dated & Related

Go Hard or Go Home

I Kissed a Boy

Loaded in Paradise

Love Is Blind

Love Island

Race Across the World

Rise and Fall

SAS: Who Dares Wins

Tempting Fortune

The Apprentice

The Traitors

Too Hot to Handle

Authored Documentary

Brian Cox: How The Other Half Live

Charlene White: Empire’s Child

Chris Kamara: Lost for Words

Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

Emily Atack: Asking for It?

James Arthur: Out of Our Minds

John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf

Katie Price: Trauma and Me

Kelly Holmes: Being Me

Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile

KSI: In Real Life

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Michael J. Fox: Still

Oti Mabuse: My South Africa

Pamela: A Love Story

Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Me

Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Spencer Matthews: Finding Michael

Steve Thompson Head On: Rugby, Dementia and Me

The Real Mo Farah

Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me

Returning Drama

All Creatures Great and Small

Call the Midwife

Death in Paradise

Doc Martin

Endeavour

Gangs of London

Grace

Grey’s Anatomy

Happy Valley

McDonald & Dodds

Shetland

Silent Witness

Slow Horses

Stranger Things

Strike

Succession

The Bay

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian

The Walking Dead

Unforgotten

Vera

Vienna Blood

You

TV Presenter

Adil Ray

Alan Carr

Alesha Dixon

Alex Jones

Alexander Armstrong

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Ben Shephard

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Clive Myrie

Danny Dyer

Davina McCall

Dermot O’Leary

Emma Willis

Fiona Bruce

Gordon Ramsay

Graham Norton

Greg Davies

Greg James

Hannah Waddingham

Holly Willoughby

Iain Stirling

Jimmy Carr

Joe Lycett

Joel Dommett

John Bishop

Jonathan Ross

Jordan North

Lee Mack

Lorraine Kelly

Martin Lewis

Marvin Humes

Matt Baker

Maya Jama

Mel Giedroyc

Michael McIntyre

Mo Gilligan

Olly Murs

Paddy McGuinness

Phillip Schofield

Rob Beckett

Rochelle Humes

Romesh Ranganathan

RuPaul

Rylan

Sara Pascoe

Stephen Mulhern

Susanna Reid

Tess Daly

Factual

24 Hours in Police Custody

A Year on Planet Earth

All or Nothing: Arsenal

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job

Ambulance

Antiques Roadshow

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily

Bangers and Cash

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

Break Point

Cause of Death

Clarkson’s Farm

Countryfile

DIY SOS

DNA Journey

Dragons’ Den

Fake or Fortune?

FIFA Uncovered

Frozen Planet II

Full Swing

Libby, Are You Home Yet?

Long Lost Family

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Prehistoric Planet

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

Sort Your Life Out

Spector

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The One Show

The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy

The Repair Shop

The Savoy

Top Gear

Welcome to Wrexham

Who Do You Think You Are?

Wild Isles

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar asAlex Ridley in Ridley

Aidan Turner as Joseph O’Loughlin in The Suspect

Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes in SAS Rogue Heroes

Andrew Buchan as Col McHugh in Better

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last Of Us

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope in Vera

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession

Connor Swindells as David Stirling inSAS Rogue Heroes

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott in A Spy Among Friends

David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair in Sherwood

David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko in Litvinenko

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor

Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper in The Gold

Dominic West as Prince Charles inThe Crown & Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke in SAS Rogue Heroes

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown

Emilia Fox asDr. Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness

Emily Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke in The English

Fionn Whitehead as Pip in Great Expectations

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses

Guy Pearce as Kim Philby in A Spy Among Friends

Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon in Nolly

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike

Hugh Bonneville as DCI Brian Boyce in The Gold

Iain De Caestecker as Gabe in The Control Room

Iain Glen as Magnus in The Rig

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes

James Nesbitt as Danny Frater in Suspect

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds in McDonald & Dodds | Ed Collier, The Catch

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear

Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers in The Devil’s Hour

Joanna Vanderham as Sam in The Control Room

Joanne Froggatt as Sarah Vincent in Sherwood

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez in The Power

John Simm as DS Roy Grace in Grace

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife

Keeley Hawes as Jo in Crossfire & Barbara Smith in Stonehouse

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise

Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales

Lauren Lyle asDS Pirie in Karen Pirie

Lee Ingleby as Neil Adamson in The Hunt For Raoul Moat & Jason in Crossfire

Leila Farzad as Lou Slack in Better

Lucy Boynton as Lady Frances Derwent in Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend in The Bay

Martin Clunes as Dr. Martin Ellingham in Doc Martin

Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig

Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse in Stonehouse & Thomas ‘Tom’ Wambsgans in Succession

Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small

Nicola Walker as Emma in Marriage

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us & The Mandalorian

Peter Capaldi as Gideon in The Devil’s Hour

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death In Paradise

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan in Unforgotten

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley

Sean Bean as Ian in Marriage

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey in Bad Sisters

Shaun Evans as DS Endeavour Morse in Endeavour

Siân Brooke as Constable Grace Ellis in Blue Lights

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James in Unforgotten

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch/Carter in Gangs of London

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald in McDonald & Dodds

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene in Black Bird

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in Strike

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez in The Power

Will Poulter as Bobby Jones in Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson in Call the Midwife

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Hunted

Eurovision Song Contest

Gogglebox

Have I Got News for You

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Indian Matchmaking

Is It Cake?

Made in Chelsea

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Never Mind the Buzzcocks

Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory

Rob & Romesh Vs

Scared of the Dark

Selling Sunset

Taskmaster

The Coronation Concert

The Kardashians

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie to You?

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Home and Away

TV Interview

Amol Rajan Interviews

Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg

Harry: The Interview

Late Night Lycett

Louis Theroux Interviews...

Piers Morgan Uncensored

That’s My Time with David Letterman

The Big Narstie Show

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

The John Bishop Show

The Jonathan Ross Show

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Serial Drama Performance

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar in EastEnders

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley inCoronation Street

Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma in Emmerdale

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders

Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders

Dominic Brunt as Paddy Kirk in Emmerdale

Elle Mulvaney as Amy Barlow in Coronation Street

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle in Emmerdale

James Farrar as Zack Hudson in EastEnders

Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle in Emmerdale

Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks

Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson in Emmerdale

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders

Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle in Emmerdale

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street

Niamh Blackshaw as Juliet Nightingale in Hollyoaks

Nick Pickard as Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks

Peter Ash as Paul Foreman in Coronation Street

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks

Ryan Prescott as Ryan Connor in Coronation Street

Sair Khan as Alya Nazir in Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A League Of Their Own

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

Blankety Blank

Celebrity Bridge of Lies

Celebrity Catchphrase

Celebrity Lingo

Celebrity Mastermind

Cheat

Eggheads

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility

In for a Penny

In With A Shout

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Only Connect

Pointless Celebrities

Question of Sport

Richard Osman’s House of Games

That’s My Jam

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

The Hit List

The Weakest Link

Tipping Point

University Challenge

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Rising Star

Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji in The Rig

Benjamin Chivers as Isaac in The Devil’s Hour

Bobby Brazier asFreddie Slater in EastEnders

Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street

Jemma Donovan asRayne Royce in Hollyoaks

Lewis Cope as Nicky Milligan in Emmerdale

Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke in The Power

Daytime

Animal Park

Antiques Road Trip

Bargain Hunt

BBC Breakfast

Big Little Crimes

Bridge of Lies

Escape to the Country

Fastest Finger First

Father Brown

Good Morning Britain

Help! We Bought a Village

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Jeremy Vine

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen

Lingo

Loose Women

Lorraine

Make It at Market

Morning Live

Pointless

Rip Off Britain

Saturday Kitchen

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Sunday Brunch

The Bidding Room

The Chase

The Repair Shop

The Travelling Auctioneers

This Morning

Tipping Point

Comedy

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Abbott Elementary

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Avoidance

Bad Education

Black Ops

Brassic

Colin from Accounts

Dreamland

Everyone Else Burns

Extraordinary

Ghosts

How I Met Your Father

Inside No. 9

Mammals

Man Vs Bee

Rain Dogs

Ted Lasso

The Cleaner

The Outlaws

Trying

Two Doors Down

Young Sheldon

Talent Show