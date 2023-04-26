Netflix has announced the fate of comedy series Big Mouth. The streaming platform has confirmed the show will come to an end after its eighth season.

The animated series,which follows a group of teenagers as they go through puberty alongside their ‘Hormone Monsters’, began on the streaming platform back in 2017. The cancellation comes after Netflix released Big Mouth spin-off series, Human Resources, which focuses on the daily lives of ‘Hormone Monsters’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Deadline , Human Resources will also be scrapped after its second series, which is expected to be released later this year.

Netflix’s director of adult animation, Billy Wee, told the publication: “Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity.

Most Popular

“We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming-of-age story reaches its conclusion.”

Following their release, Big Mouth and Human Resources have amassed more than one billion hours viewed on Netflix to date. Over the years, the shows have been watched by over 50 million households and have reached Netflix’s Top 10 in 29 countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the final series of Big Mouth air?

Big Mouth has been scrapped by Netflix