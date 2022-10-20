Actress Dame Judi Dench has criticised the upcoming new series of Netflix drama ‘The Crown’ calling it “crude sensationalism.” The new series of the show is set to cover the early 1990s, a time of turbulence for the Royal Family with the separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Dame Judi expressed her concerns in a letter to The Times Newspaper , in which she wrote: “The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”

Dame Judi also wrote that she wants to see Netflix add disclaimers to episodes of ‘The Crown’ as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II back in September.

She wrote: “The time has come for Netflix to reconsider - for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers,”

Most Popular

Her critique of the new series is not the first, with former Prime Minister Sir John Major hitting out at a scene which is set to show him talking to Prince Charles about a plan to force Queen Elizabeth into abdicating - a conversation which The Crown suggests took place in the early 1990s.