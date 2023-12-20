The essential works will be carried out between Christmas and New Year

Network Rail have confirmed that they have planned essential engineering works taking place across Britain, during the Christmas and New Year period.

The work is set to take place from Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), and will last up until the second day of the New Year - Tuesday, January 2.

According to the Network Rail website, the work being done will make vital improvements to the railway system.

The railway company have encouraged train users to follow the hashtag #ChristmasRailWorks via X (previously known as Twitter) for updates on the work taking place during Christmas.

Which railways will be affected by Network Rail works?

Network Rail have confirmed some of the construction works that will take place over the Christmas and New Year period and the areas affected.

New track realignment will take place, as well as work to the overhead line and signalling equipment will take place at Cambridge South Station.

A new track will be brought into use, as the new station will be constructed, as well as work on the overhead lines and signalling equipment at Beaulieu Park Station.

At Dundee Central Junction, a key set of points and a track will be renewed.

At the Greenhill Junction near Falkirk, engineers will replace track, as well as renew and refurbish key points and signalling systems.

Between London Euston and Crewe, tracks, overhead electrical wires, signalling equipment and bridges will be improved.

Within the Severn Tunnel, overhead line equipment maintenance will take place. This will affect trains to and from London Paddington.

HS2 work will be carried out at Old Oak Common, and a new track will be constructed at West Drayton, which will also affect trains to and from London Paddington. This will also mean that long distance services will terminate at Reading, with onward travel to Ealing Broadway or London Waterloo.