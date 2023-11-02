New 'crunch cancellation' software has been developed to remove the sound of munching while wearing a headset.

Created by software developer Dylan Fashbaugh, the AI-powered tech listens out for the sound of someone’s voice and separates it from the crunch of a snack. When users eat down the microphone it ‘cancels’ out munching - while maintaining voice audio - meaning people can chomp without making a sound.

‘Doritos Silent’, the world’s first AI-augmented ‘silent’ tortilla chip tech, has been in development for half a year, involving analysis of more than 5,000 crunch sounds. Users can now download the software from the brand’s website and use on PC headsets free of charge - once installed, you simply turn it on, and it can work in conjunction with any software that supports voice chat.

It follows a study of 2,000 adults which found 46 per cent dislike the sound of other people eating.

While 35 per cent find someone else crunching snacks distracting, and 41 per cent feel self-conscious of making too much noise when enjoying crunchy snacks.

The worst offenders

The issue is particularly prominent among gamers, as a separate poll found 35 per cent claim the sound of someone snacking frustrates them.

But 29 per cent went as far as to say it impacts their performance, and 18 per cent reckon it actually makes them want to log off - and 47 per cent named crisp eaters as the worst offenders.

Yet, eating and gaming go hand in hand, with 86 per cent of gamers claiming they tuck into a snack while playing.

The technology would also allow those working from home to crunch through crisps while dialling into a call - should they wish to.

The new technology will allow you to enjoy crunchy snacks - and not disturb or disgust anyone else

Gaming is better with a crunch

Dylan Fashbaugh, of Smooth Technology, said: “I jumped at the opportunity to create the first-ever ‘silent’ tortilla chip. As a gamer myself, I can testify that nothing throws me off my game more than the sound of someone else tucking into a tasty snack.

“After trialling more than 5,000 crunch sounds, and carefully training the software to remove the sound, this launch means everyone will be able to enjoy Doritos, whilst cancelling out the crunch.”

Of the 2,000 gamers surveyed, via OnePoll, 36 per cent said they often eat when gaming - but this rose to 44 per cent of 18–24-year-olds. More than a quarter (29 per cent) were left distracted by the sounds of others snacking, claiming it impacts their performance or prevents them from playing well. And 15 per cent believed it puts off their teammates, too.

A spokesperson from Doritos said: “It’s been hard to keep this one quiet … but we are finally able to reveal the launch of our ‘Crunch Cancellation’ technology. We know that the nation loves the satisfying crunch of our tortilla chips, but listening to someone else enjoy them can be off-putting.