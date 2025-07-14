New survey reveals Northern Ireland’s ocean climate knowledge gap

Northern Ireland residents among least informed on ocean climate science, new survey reveals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Northern Ireland are among the least informed in the UK when it comes to ocean-based climate science, according to new research by the Convex Seascape Survey, a global initiative exploring how the ocean helps tackle climate change.

The new poll of over 2,000 UK adults found that:

Only 31% of respondents in Northern Ireland correctly identified the ocean as the world’s largest natural carbon sink, compared to a national average of 34% .

of respondents in Northern Ireland correctly identified the as the world’s largest natural carbon sink, compared to a national average of . 43% believed the Amazon rainforest produces most of the Earth’s oxygen, despite the correct answer being the ocean .

believed the produces most of the Earth’s oxygen, despite the correct answer being the . Just 32% knew that seagrass can store up to 10 times more carbon per hectare than a rainforest , slightly below the UK average of 35% .

knew that can store up to , slightly below the UK average of . 57% correctly defined Blue Carbon as carbon stored in marine ecosystems, compared to 61% nationally .

correctly defined Blue Carbon as carbon stored in marine ecosystems, compared to . 34% in Northern Ireland said they couldn’t explain carbon sequestration, with only 50% identifying it as a method for storing carbon to fight climate change.

Ragworm in petri dish

The confusion goes deeper:

63% of people in Northern Ireland said environmental terms feel as difficult to grasp as learning a foreign language – higher than the UK average of 49% , and the highest rate across all nations surveyed.

of people in Northern Ireland said environmental terms feel as difficult to grasp as learning a foreign language – higher than the UK average of , and the rate across all nations surveyed. Only 5% of respondents from Northern Ireland were classified as "Eco-Pros", scoring highest on the quiz, compared to 6% in Scotland and 3% in Wales.

Despite this, there is a clear willingness to learn:

37% of Northern Irish respondents said they want to reduce their carbon footprint – similar to the UK average of 42%.

Professor Ceri Lewis of the University of Exeter and Convex Seascape Survey on assignment in Millport

The Convex Seascape Survey, a five-year research programme involving over 100 scientists across 10 countries, is working to close these knowledge gaps by exploring how continental shelves store carbon, and how better understanding can help shape ocean policy and climate action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oceans are often overlooked in climate conversations, but they store more carbon than forests and soil combined,” said Professor Callum Roberts, lead scientist on the project.

“If we want the public to care about the ocean, they need to understand its role in protecting life on Earth,” added Victoria Turner, Education Lead at Blue Marine Foundation.

The project also supports climate education through a partnership with Encounter Edu, which has reached more than 14 million students across 90 countries with free ocean-focused teaching resources.

“You don’t need to be an expert to make a difference,” said Rachel Delhaise, Head of Sustainability at Convex Insurance. “Small actions, like cutting plastic use or spreading awareness, add up.”