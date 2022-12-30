People all over the world are gearing up for ringing in the New Year as we bid farewell to 2022. It’s been a huge year in the UK, with Prime Ministers coming and going, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne.

Many will be keen to see the back of this year. Despite it being the first full year without lockdown measures since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, families have had to contend with the ongoing cost of living crisis, struggling with the spiralling price of fuel and groceries, among other essentials.

There are many ways in which people decide to celebrate the arrival of 2023 but hitting the pubs and clubs will always be the popular choice - especially among young people. However, one of the potential dangers of this is people having a little bit too much to drink.

With that in mind, a security expert has shared their top tips on how to safely look after your friends if they have one too many this New Year’s Eve.

Shahzad Ali, CEO of Get Licensed , said: “Seeing people who have drunk one too many alcoholic drinks is nothing new for door supervisors, they are extensively trained in the different methods used to deal with people who are under the influence of alcohol. If you are struggling with your drunk friend, you should approach a door supervisor. Ultimately, security personnel have your best interests in mind and their main aim is to keep people safe.”

Below are Shahzad’s top tips for keeping drunk friends safe on a night out

1. Be there for them

Stories sometimes crop up of people deserting their best friends when they are drunk. It’s important to stick together to keep them safe.

2. Eat beforehand

It’s important to have a full stomach when you get drunk. However, if you forget, plain food when drunk can help to soak up the alcohol.

3. Learn the recovery position

It’s common for people who’ve had a drink to feel tired when the night out draws to a close. If a friend does lie down, remember the recovery position so your friend stays safe.

4. Get them home safely

When drunk in the early hours of the morning, there’s nowhere safer than someone’s home. Make sure your friend gets home safely, which is even more important now with temperatures set to plummet.

5. Get help

