The National Health Service’s Blood & Transplant service (NHSBT) has issued its first-ever amber alert as red cell supplies have dropped to a dangerous low. The decision was made on October 12 - and it has asked hospitals to take action with immediate effect.

According to The Sunday Times , hospital trusts have been asked to implement their Emergency Blood Management Arrangements by Friday, October 14, at the latest. Supplies are at such a low that the NHSBT is expecting red cell stock levels to drop below the two-day threshold.

An alert at the top of the NHSBT website says: ”Stocks of blood are critically low. We need you right now so we can get lifesaving blood to people in need.”

Blood bags type O positive

Most Popular

It is said the alert will be removed when stock returns to a sustainable level, but it is anticipated this will be at least four weeks away. The alert will have a whole host of knock-on effects, including the postponement of operations which are likely to require blood donor support.

The number of transfusions is also set to be reduced, with only patients in elected categories - one and two - to be considered. The NHSBT has called for urgent donations from the public, with a specific focus on group O donors.