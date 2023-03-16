News you can trust since 1737
NHS unions receive new pay offer- announcement expected today and could bring strikes to an end

An announcement relating to the strike action is expectd this afternoon

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT

NHS unions have this morning reportedly been offered a new pay deal. This comes following various talks including unions who represent workers across the service.

The update follows the decision from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to suspend strike action last month. Unison and GMB, unions which also represent NHS workers, followed suit in suspending action.

The news of the pay offer comes on the last of three days of industrial action being carried out by junior doctors. Over 30,000 have been on picket lines across the country since March 14.

The Independent have reportedly seen the offer made to the NHS Unions. It is that unions have been offered a 2% one off payment for all staff for 2022-23 as well as a 4% covid recovery bonus.

    Also included in the offer is a pay uplift of 5.2% for 2023-24. More details are expected to be announced later.

    The Royal College of Nursing have announced their biggest strikes to date.
    An official announcement is expected to be made this afternoon. If accepted, it would bring to an end strike action which has taken place intermittently across recent weeks and months.