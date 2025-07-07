NI Housing Market Leads UK in Growth - Commentary from The Mortgage Clinic’s Helmut Elstner
According to the Northern Ireland House Price Index (Q1 2025), the region experienced a 9.5% year-on-year increase, with the average property price now standing at £185,037. Independent market analysis places average home prices closer to £226,000, marking an 8–8.6% annual rise and reinforcing Northern Ireland’s position as the UK’s most resilient property market this year.
Market Stability Following Q4 Surge
This upward trend follows a period of rapid activity in late 2024, driven by stamp duty incentives. In Q1 2025, the market saw renewed balance.
- Over 5,467 homes were sold.
- The average time from listing to sale dropped to 47 days.
- Mortgage approvals remain strong only 2.1% below the same period in 2024. Favourable mortgage rates, many below 4%, have helped sustain momentum among buyers and remortgagers.
Expert Insight from The Mortgage Clinic
Helmut Elstner, Managing Director of The Mortgage Clinic and a Mortgage & Protection Advisor, provided commentary on what’s driving the local market:
“Northern Ireland’s property market is showing exceptional resilience. With interest rates now below 4%, mortgage affordability remains strong, even in the face of recent stamp duty adjustments.”
He added:
“This is a real window of opportunity for both first-time buyers and homeowners looking to remortgage. We’re advising clients to act now while competitive funding remains widely accessible and property values are continuing to climb.”
Elstner also pointed to supply-side factors that may support continued growth:
“Over 5,800 new homes have been added across Northern Ireland in the past year. That’s good news for market balance and long-term affordability.”
What This Means for Buyers, Sellers and Investors
- First-Time Buyers: Accessible rates and rising values present a rare chance to build equity early.
- Sellers and Remortgagers: Strong buyer demand and competitive pricing conditions offer leverage.
- Investors and Developers: Increased housing stock, favourable lending, and strong capital growth make Northern Ireland a strategic location for investment.
“While conditions are favourable, timing is everything,” Elstner concluded. “It’s essential that buyers and movers seek clear, tailored advice to navigate the market confidently.”
About The Mortgage Clinic
Founded in 2017 by Helmut Elstner, The Mortgage Clinic is an FCA-authorised mortgage and insurance brokerage headquartered in Belfast. With a reputation for clear, personal, and expert advice, the firm supports clients across Northern Ireland with services including first-time buyer mortgages, remortgages, buy-to-let, co-ownership schemes, and comprehensive protection policies.