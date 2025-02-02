NI women founders on high-stakes trade mission to US in bid to secure significant investments

Seven women-led companies from Northern Ireland are among 20 businesses participating in a major trade mission to the United States this week.

AwakenHub, the only all-island community for women founders, and AwakenAngels, the first all-island women-led investment community, are set to lead a high-impact trade mission to Boston and New York next week from February 3 to 7.

Aiming to bolster investment in women-led businesses from NI and ROI, the mission will see 25 women founders showcase 20 innovative companies with financial asks ranging from $1M to $3M.

Now in its third year, previous participants in the AwakenAngels and AwakenHub St Brigid’s trade missions have received six-figure investments in as little as seven weeks following meetings organised as part of the trip.

Clare McGee, CEO and Co-founder of AwakenAngels and AwakenHub

This year, some of the most innovative women-led NI and ROI companies from the Health and Life Sciences, B2B SaaS, Digital Technologies, and Sustainability sectors across the island of Ireland will be taking part. Seven of the women-led companies are from Northern Ireland while eleven are based in ROI. The AwakenAngels and AwakenHub’s co-founders will also attend investment meetings as part of the mission.

Delegates will take part in a range of meetings and events organised by AwakenHub and AwakenAngels, including high-level briefings with the British and Irish consulates in Boston and New York, and Underscore VC in Boston. They will also participate in founder showcases in front of a select group of investors, VC’s, and interested parties keen to support and be involved with the mission.

Guests from New York and Boston are also being invited to learn more about the fundamentals of angel investing and opportunities to back women-led ventures from Ireland in a series of angel investing Masterclasses hosted by AwakenAngels.

Speaking ahead of the mission, Clare McGee, co-founder and CEO of AwakenAngels and Awaken Hub, said: “The women founders taking part in our mission have the potential to drive huge economic growth on our island. With investment in women-founded companies still critically low, however, they need specific support and we’re immensely proud that AwakenAngels and AwakenHub are there to provide that.

Ten participants in AwakenHub’s first SheScales programme are participating in the US Trade Mission being led by AwakenAngels and AwakenHub this week.

“Our St Brigid’s trade mission is coming at a crucial time for many of our delegates as they are at a significant juncture in their growth journey. We are confident that through our support and connections on this mission, many will receive the financial backing they seek and make the kinds of contacts that are such an important part of the entrepreneurial journey.

“Our St Brigid’s Day trade mission has quickly become a key event in the calendar for many venture capitalists and investors in the US and we’re immensely proud of that. We started both of our Awaken ventures to drive lasting, impactful change in the startup ecosystem for women across this island. That’s what we’re doing and what we’re going to continue to do.”

Antrim-based, mother and daughter duo from Bushmills, Karen & Ellen Yates, of Taylor Yates are on their second Trade Mission with AwakenHub and are raising $1M to scale Taylor Yates into a global, responsible luxury brand for conscious consumers.

Speaking about last year's event, Karen Yates, said: “The AwakenAngela and AwakenHub St Brigid’s trade mission is built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs with focus, ambition, and generosity every step of the way. We feel this a non-negotiable as a company looking to scale.”

Michelle Connolly from Antrim, the founder of Educational Voice, which is an innovative animation studio specialising in e-learning resources and engaging learning animations for children and adults, added: “This a unique opportunity for Educational Voice to source partnerships with educational institutions, e-learning platforms, and corporate training providers, as well as collaborations with ed-tech distributors and educational publishers. Being part of a women-led and women-founder trade mission is the icing on the cake.”

The women founders taking part in the St Brigid’s trade mission are:

From Co. Antrim6D-Dementia Ltd, Frances Duffy, from PortrushEducational Voice, Michelle Connolly, from BelfastSilver Apples Media, Angela Wilson, from BelfastTaylor Yates, Karen, and Ellen Yates, from Bushmills

From Co. Derry/LondonderryClúmh, Lisa McLaughlin, from DerrySeeMe Ltd, Mary Blake, from Derry

Co DublinBack To Work Connect, Gina Oglesby, from DublinEVE Mobility, Sarah-Marie Rust, from DublinGigi Supplements, Jennie Haire, from Portmarnock (co-founder Lisa Hughes)

Co. CorkLia Eyecare Breda O'Regan and Sinéad Buckley, Macroom

Co DonegalITUS Secure Technologies, Clare Ryan, from Newtowncunningham

Co GalwayOnaWave Medical, Siobhan Kelleher

Co KildareBeauty Buddy, Wendy Slattery from LeixlipKowroo Sheelagh Brady from Donadea

Co LouthWith Everly, Orla McDonnell from Dundalk (co-founder Laura Downes from Drogheda)

Co WaterfordTailr, Shana Chu, from Waterford

All of the women founders attending the mission are self-funding their places. The Department of Foreign Affairs Emigrant Support Programme and The Irish American Partnership are supporting the mission.