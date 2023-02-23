Nicola Bulley’s family are set to start funeral preparations after the coroner confirmed the mother of two’s body can now be released. The news was confirmed by Lancashire Police on Thursday, who also announced an inquest into her death has begun.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre on Sunday, some three weeks after she went missing while taking her dog for a riverside walk. She was identified by her dental records.

Family and friends have since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and support Nicola’s two daughters. The donation page has already accrued more than £17,000.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “An inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley has been opened by HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen. The coroner also ruled that her body could be released for a family funeral.

“The Coroner’s Investigation will consider how Ms Bulley came by her death. The investigation will take time to complete to ensure that as complete a picture as possible of the facts concerning Ms Bulley’s death is presented at the inquest - this will assist the family in understanding what occurred.”

It continues: “As part of this process, HM Senior Coroner has requested Lancashire Constabulary produce information gathered during the search for Ms Bulley so it can be considered as part of the investigation. Whilst HM Senior Coroner considers this information, Lancashire Constabulary have been asked by HM Coroner not to discuss the case in either social media or the mainstream media.”

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner has asked the College of Policing to carry out a "full independent review" into the handling of the Nicola Bulley case (Credit: Family Handout/ PA)