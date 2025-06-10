Northern Ireland leads footfall growth as improved spring weather supports town centre recovery

The latest Town Centre Visitor Report from Place Informatics, the UK's leading authority on visitor behaviour analytics, confirms that the positive momentum in UK footfall continues to build. Average footfall across the UK's town centres increased by 3.92% year-on-year in April, with every region showing year-on-year growth- a sign of enduring confidence among consumers and local communities.

Notably, UK footfall has increased by 1.72% year-to-date (YTD), indicating a clear and sustained upward trend as the economy stabilises and consumers return to town centres. The improved footfall figures also reflect better weather conditions this year, following an unusually wet spring in 2024. The drier, more settled weather over the last few months has encouraged people to spend more time outdoors, supporting the recovery of local high streets and boosting visitor numbers across the UK.

Using data from over 2,300 town centres, retail destinations, and tourism sites, the report offers a comprehensive picture of how footfall is rebounding across the UK.

Key Town Centre Visitor Trends - April 2025

Northern Ireland Leads Footfall Growth as Improved Spring Weather Supports UK Town Centre Recovery

Northern Ireland led the way in April with an impressive 5.29% year-on-year increase in footfall.

London saw strong growth at 4.97%, while East Anglia and Wales both posted gains of 4.47%.

Other regions performing above the national average included the West Midlands +4.19%, East Midlands +4.16%, and the South East +3.68%.

Positive but more modest growth was observed in the North East +3.63%, Scotland +3.31%, North West +3.22%, South West +3.08%, and Yorkshire and the Humber +2.95%.

The steady rise in visitor numbers across the country suggests that the combined impact of drier, sunnier weather, higher consumer confidence, stabilising inflation, and ongoing regeneration efforts is helping town centres bounce back. Local initiatives-including seasonal promotions, community events, and revitalisation schemes-are also playing a crucial role in sustaining this growth.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, "It's reassuring to see that footfall not only rose across all UK regions in April but that we're also seeing a healthy +1.72% year-to-date growth. This consistent rise is a strong indication of renewed consumer confidence and increased local engagement. Councils, BIDs, and businesses can now plan ahead with more certainty and build on these promising trends to ensure town centres continue to thrive."

As town centres look towards the summer months and beyond, Place Informatics remains committed to helping local authorities and businesses harness the power of data-driven insights to make more informed decisions and support long-term recovery.