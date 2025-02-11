Northern Ireland saw increase in dating scams in 2024

Northern Ireland saw an 1120% eruption in dating scams – 11 times higher than the previous year.

Romance fraud is a confidence trick where a scammer pretends to be romantically interested in a victim to gain their trust and convince them into sending money or commit fraud under false pretences.

Previously with just 10 cases, this jumped to 122 last year resulting in £776,500 worth of damages.

In 2023, there was an average financial loss of £406,300 – that’s a 91% surge!

People between the ages of 60-69 have been identified as most likely to fall victim to dating scams with over two-fifths (45%) being men, and two in five (40%) women.

Following with 20 cases each are both 40-49 and 50-59-year-olds.

The number of dating scam reports have soared by 1,242% in the UK - 13 times more than the previous years.

In 2023, there was an average financial loss of £112,502, but this rocketed to a staggering £596,584 in 2024.

Tommy Flynn from Talking Kinky who analysed the National Fraud data said: “As online connections continue to grow, so do the risks associated with romance fraud. It is crucial to foster genuine and safe interactions by staying informed and vigilant.

“Scammers prey on emotional vulnerability, using elaborate lies to exploit trust and extract financial resources.To protect yourself from dating scams, keep these essential tips in mind:”

Verify identities early: “Always request a video call early in your conversations to confirm the person is who they claim to be. Scammers often avoid face-to-face interactions.”

Be wary of fast-moving relationships: “If someone quickly declares deep feelings or pushes for commitment without meeting in person, it could be a red flag. Scammers use emotional manipulation to gain trust.”

Never send money or share financial details: “No matter how convincing their story is, never send money, gift cards, or bank details to someone you haven’t met. Genuine connections don’t require financial assistance.”

Reverse image search their photos: “Use tools like Google Reverse Image Search to check if their profile pictures appear elsewhere under different names. Stolen images are a common sign of fake profiles.”

Be cautious of hard luck stories: “Scammers frequently claim emergencies, such as medical bills or being stranded abroad, to pressure victims into sending money. Always verify such claims independently.”