Phillip Schofield reportedly in This Morning ‘crisis talks’ with ITV bosses in ‘no hurry’ to bring him back

Phillip Schofield has been off air since March, with comedian Joel Dommett and TV presenter Alison Hammond stepping in -

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST

Phillip Schofield is reportedly in ‘crisis talks’ with ITV, with the channel in ‘no hurry’ to bring him back into the fold. Schofield has been off air since the end of March, with the likes of Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett filling in to replace him.

It has been reported his management wanted Schofield to resume his role at This Morning co-host as soon as possible after his brother’s sex trial case. However, ITV have been testing the waters with other hosts.

The 61-year-old has now been off air for more than two weeks, and it was recently rumoured he would return to the ITV morning show on April 17. However, his return now appears to be in the balance.

Schofield, who also co-hosts another ITV show, Dancing on Ice, with Holly Willoughby, was absent ahead of his brother Timothy’s trial for sexually assaulting a young boy, who is due to be sentenced soon.

    After the cast, Schofield released a statement in which he said: “If any crime had ever been confessed to me, I would have acted immediately. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Photo: ITV)Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Photo: ITV)
    According to the Mirror, One source said: “YMU’s (Schofield’s agency) view was the sooner Phillip was back the better. But ITV offered him the chance to have more time off. They felt a longer break would benefit him as he has been in bits at points over the past few weeks.”

