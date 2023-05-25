Phillip Schofield’s return date to TV has been confirmed. The 61-year-old has been absent from our screens since his last ever time as a co-host on This Morning (May 18), but is set to make a comeback sooner than you might think.

His last appearance alongside Holly Willoughby came just two days before it was announced he was stepping down from This Morning with immediate effect. In his exit statement, he also confirmed his next TV appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His next stint on TV will see him host the 2023 British Soap Awards on UTV, which will air on Tuesday, June 6 at 8pm. The awards ceremony is pre-recorded and rewards all British soaps for their hard hitting storylines over the last 12 months.

Emmerdale, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Doctors will go head-to-head to take home Best British Soap, with other awards such as Villain of the Year, Best Young Performer and Best Leading Performer all up for grabs.

Most Popular

Phillip has been hosting the British Soap awards for the last 17 years, taking over from the late Paul O’Grady in 2006. He began hosting the show alongside Fern Britton until 2008, but has been flying solo ever since.

He took to Instagram on Saturday (May 20) to confirm his departure from This Morning, saying: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

This Morning paid tribute to host of 20 years Phillip Schofield who announced his exit from the show. (Pic: Getty)