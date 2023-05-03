Pizza Hut offers crown crusts once again for the King's coronation

Pizza Hut is putting a royal spin on its classic crusts. The restaurant chain will honour King Charles' coronation this weekend with its own crown-shaped crusts.

In celebration of the coronation festivities over the weekend, Pizza Hut is set to welcome its own regal addition to its menu. Customers will be able to dine like royalty with a special crown-crusted pizza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stuffed pizza crust, which has some parts folded to give it the look of a crown, will be available on both the Margherita and Pepperoni pizzas as part of the chain's lunchtime buffet.

This is not the first time the crown crust offering has been added to Pizza Hut's menu. Its latest feature marks its third appearance on the restaurant chain's pizzas.

Most Popular

The crown crust made its debut over a decade ago in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II's diamond jubilee in 2012. Last year it returned in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.