Police are investigating an incident which saw two men were stabbed in what is being treated as a homophobic attack in southwest London. The crime occurred shortly after 10pm on Sunday night (August 13)

The incident took place outside the Two Brewers nightclub in Clapham High Street, and the two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been discharged, according to the Metropolitan Police. The force also confirmed that the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack. Enquiries are currently ongoing to locate and arrest the subject.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community, and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 basic command units (BCUs) in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”