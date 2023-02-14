News you can trust since 1737
Popeyes to open seven new UK restaurants and first ever drive thru - full list of new branches

Major US fast-food chain Popeyes is opening seven new stores in the UK this year - here’s where they will be

By Chelsie Sewell
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Popeyes has announced it is opening seven new UK branches and its first-ever drive-thru in the coming weeks. The Louisiana-style chicken restaurant already has 17 branches across the UK but it plans to open another 20 outlets by the end of 2023 due to its high demand.

The fast food giant launched in the UK in 2021 when the first store opened in Stratford’s Westfield Shopping Centre. The company currently has 3,400 restaurants worldwide, after first opening in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972.

Tom Crowley, chief executive at Popeyes UK said: "The sustained demand we’re seeing for Popeyes in the UK is incredible.

“It’s still brilliant to see how enthusiastically the UK has welcomed us, and we’re particularly proud to be opening our first drive-thru locations this year."

    The first new restaurant will open in Cambridge on February 16, followed by Reading on February 23 and Cardiff in late March. Popeyes has also announced that it will be opening its first-ever drive-through restaurant in Rotherham but an opening date has not yet been announced.

    Popeyes has announced that it is opening seven new branches across the UK
    Popeyes - new openings

    Cambridge

    Reading

    Cardiff

    Plymouth

    Richmond

    Rotherham

    Barrhead

    Full list of Popeyes branches in the UK

    Westfield Stratford

    Whitechapel Delivery Kitchen

    Bermondsey Delivery Kitchen

    Dulwich Delivery Kitchen

    Battersea Delivery Kitchen

    Romford

    Maida Vale Delivery Kitchen

    Brent Cross Delivery Kitchen

    Ealing

    Chelmsford

    Reading

    Cambridge

    Brighton

    Oxford

    Leicester

    Nottingham

    Derby

    Cardiff

    Rotherham

    Liverpool

    Plymouth

    Gateshead

    Barrhead

