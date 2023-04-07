News you can trust since 1737
Ten fire engines were deployed to a fire that broke out at a luxury car showroom in Preston overnight.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST

Ten fire engines were sent to tackle a massive fire at a luxury car showroom in Preston in the early hours of Friday night (April 7). According to Lancashire Fire and Rescue, firefighters have been tackling the fire at the Jaguar Land Rover site on BluebellWay after the fire broke out at 1am.

At its height, 10 fire engines were at the scene together with two aerial ladder platforms, with crews scrambled from across Lancashire. The crews were on site for several hours, and the public were warned to stay away and avoid the area.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue also released drone footage of the blaze and said that ten fire engines from across the county were involved together with two aerial ladder platforms from Preston and Hyndburn, attending the commercial building fire.

As of 8am, they have scaled back to four engines and one aerial ladder platform. No injuries have been reported.

    Nine fire engines along with two aerial ladder platforms attended a commercial building fire in Bluebell Way at around 1am on Friday (April 7).Nine fire engines along with two aerial ladder platforms attended a commercial building fire in Bluebell Way at around 1am on Friday (April 7).
