Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at King Charles’ coronation up in the air as RSVP deadline passes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly upset that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not been invited to King Charles’ coronation.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:41 BST- 1 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still yet to inform Buckingham Palace officials whether they are to attend King Charles III’s coronation, according to reports. This is despite the RSVP deadline passing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been mulling over an official invitation to the Westminster Abbey ceremony in recent months. There is hesitation due to their recent conflict with members of the Royal Family, such as Prince William.

In Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it was revealed that the two brothers have clashed on a number of occasions. The young prince accused William of physically assaulting him which resulted in him landing on and smashing a dog’s drinking bowl.

Both Harry and Meghan are also said to be upset that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not been invited to the coronation.

    Despite this, according to reports, staff overseeing proceedings are still making plans as if both royals will be in attendance. Though neither the Duke or Duchess of Sussex are expected to be in attendance for the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony moment, which will see King Charles III surrounded by working members of the Royal Family only.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony on May 6 after all, as the RSPV deadline has passed - Credit: Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle may not attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony on May 6 after all, as the RSPV deadline has passed - Credit: Getty Images
    The news comes as further details of the coronation have been confirmed, such as the full procession route which is massively different from Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953. Both King Charles and Queen Camilla will also only ride the famous Golden State Coach one-way, opting for a more ‘hi-tech’ version with electric windows and air conditioning for their return to Buckingham Palace.

