Prince William has ‘no plans’ to reconcile with Prince Harry when the Duke of Sussex visits the UK for King Charles’ coronation next month, according to reports. Prince Harry’s decision to attend the coronation has caused much controversy.

Royal analysts reportedly revealed that Harry had a ‘heartfelt’ conversation with his father, in a bid to ease tensions but has not addressed the ongoing issue with his older brother, Prince William.

It is also believed that during Prince Harry’s visit, there will be no time for the two to meet during the coronation, according to a national newspaper. King Charles is set to be coronated on Saturday, May 6.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told the newspaper that the royals all have ‘really tight schedules’ and she thinks Harry addressing his relationship with William is ‘for another time’.

