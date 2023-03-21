Project Icon BBC: Release date, contestants and judges including Jason Derulo and Becky Hill
Project Icon is a brand new music-themed talent show coming to BBC Three
Project Icon is a brand new music-themed talent show coming to BBC Three. Jason Derulo and Becky Hill are among a host of star studded judges ready to welcome ten unsigned artists to the show.
Hosted by Jordan North, Project Icon takes the contestants away from their studios and forces them to face real-world industry challenges, from creating a successful social media presence to performing on some of the UK’s most iconic stages.
Across the series the judges will share their unique insights into how the music industry really works. Every episode, contestants are at risk of leaving the show and will go head-to-head to save their spot.
The winner will secure a record deal, a collaboration with Jason himself and will get to perform at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new BBC Three talent show Project Icon.
Project Icon release date
Project Icon starts on Sunday March 26 at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
Project Icon contestants
Barry Hendy
- From: London
- Music style: Glam-Pop
- Music icons: David Bowie, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Pete Burns and Jobriath.
Charlie Baker
- From: Essex
- Music style: Pop/RnB
- Music icons: Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Drake
Dylan And The Moon
- From: Originally from Cornwall, now living in London.
- Music style: Indie Pop
- Music icons: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, The 1975 and Vampire Weekend
EMELLE
- From: Wirral, Merseyside
- Music style: Alt-Country
- Music icons: Billie Eilish
Jay Scott
- From: Originally from Wolverhampton, now living in London
- Music style: R&B/Pop/Afroswing
- Music icons: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X and Pharrell Williams
Lillie-Jo
- From: North London
- Music style: R&B/ Pop/ Garage
- Music icons: Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys, and Amy Winehouse
Mia Kirkland
- From: York
- Music style: Pop/Dance
- Music icons: Becky Hill
NNENNA KING
- From: East London
- Music style: Soul/ Jazz/ R&B with acoustic elements
- Music icons: Adele, Tems, Brandy, Fantasia, Anita Baker, Laylah Hathaway, and Kelly Price
Okeam Briscoe
- From: Birmingham
- Music style: R&B/Soul/Pop
- Music icons: Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, and Adele
Xyzelle
Project Icon judges
- Jason Derulo
- Becky Hill
- Frank Harris