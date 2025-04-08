Protecting Ireland’s businesses today, tomorrow and into the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For over two centuries, Chubb has been a trusted partner in fire safety and security, protecting people, businesses and assets across the world. With a strong presence in Ireland, Chubb continues to evolve, delivering intelligent, tailored solutions that ensure safety, compliance and business continuity.

Today’s business landscape is rapidly changing, and so are the risks. From high-value data centres and pharmaceutical facilities to manufacturing plants and retail spaces, every industry faces unique challenges when it comes to safeguarding operations. That’s why Chubb’s dedicated team of 195 professionals, 120 field engineers and 28 sales specialists work closely with businesses across Ireland to provide customised fire and security solutions that adapt as risks evolve.

Agile, adaptive, and here to stay

Chubb’s commitment to Ireland has never been stronger. Last summer, the company relocated to a modern, co-shared office space – an agile move that reflects the evolving needs of the business and its people. While the new office may be a smaller footprint, it’s a strategic shift that allows Chubb to remain dynamic, responsive and better positioned to serve its customers.

Protecting Ireland's businesses

“Our new office space is modern, dynamic and built for the way we work today,” says Alan O’Connor, Managing Director, Chubb Ireland. “Downsizing isn’t about cutting back. It’s about being smarter, more agile and creating an environment where our people can thrive and serve our customers with the highest level of expertise and care. If you’re in the area, we’d love for you to drop by, say hello, and join us for a coffee.

With four operational branches in Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Belfast, Chubb is embedded in the communities it protects. Whether responding to urgent security challenges, delivering critical fire safety solutions, or providing proactive system monitoring, Chubb’s expert teams are always within reach, ready to help businesses stay secure, compliant and resilient.

People first: Investing in the future of fire and security

At Chubb, people are at the heart of everything. Protecting customers means investing in the best talent, developing future leaders and ensuring every employee has the skills and knowledge to respond effectively to evolving security challenges.

Chubb’s people-first approach is built on three key pillars: attracting, developing, and retaining talent. Recognising the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in the fire and security industry, Chubb has several initiatives that strengthen its workforce.

Sales Edge and associate programmes – Bringing in new talent to build a pipeline of skilled sales professionals trained to support customers with tailored security solutions.

Management and Leadership Edge programmes – Equipping future leaders with essential skills to drive innovation and service excellence, using proven leadership methodologies.

Accelerated Development Programme (ADP) – Addressing the industry’s skill shortage by fast-tracking individuals from diverse backgrounds into fire and security engineering roles, ensuring a new generation of skilled technicians.

With these initiatives in place, Chubb is investing in its people to make the world a safer place, ultimately delivering on its purpose of Building Great Leaders.

One provider for all your fire and security needs

Chubb understands that managing multiple suppliers for fire safety and security can be complex. That’s why businesses across Ireland rely on Chubb as a single, trusted provider for complete protection. Whether it’s fire detection and suppression, CCTV, access control, or round-the-clock monitoring, Chubb’s fully integrated approach ensures seamless security with minimal disruption.

With advanced remote and connected services, businesses gain real-time insights and proactive support. Chubb’s remote troubleshooting capabilities allow issues to be identified and addressed before they escalate, reducing downtime and ensuring systems remain in optimum condition. By leveraging data analytics, businesses can make informed decisions that enhance security and operational efficiency.

Proactive protection, minimal disruptions

Fire safety and security are not just about compliance, they’re about business resilience. A well-maintained system ensures protection against potential threats while avoiding costly downtime. Chubb’s tailored service and maintenance plans keep equipment in top condition, providing businesses with peace of mind that their safety infrastructure is always ready when needed.

Chubb will protect Ireland’s businesses today, tomorrow and into the future.