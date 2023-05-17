Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK

Online estate agent Purplebricks has been sold to rival agent Strike for £1. The acquisition means 750 staff are at risk of redundancy.

Founded in 2012 by Michael Bruce, Kenny Bruce and David Shepherd, Purplebricks targeted the market with their cost-effective properties and low-cost business models. However in February, after a string of international losses and numerous profit warnings the company decided to put itself up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the sale, Purplebricks’ market value plummeted to £30m but on Wednesday it was reported the estate agent’s had lost major shareholders which plunged the value to just over £2m.

According to Purplebricks, the fire-sale to the Charles Dunstone-backed estate agent Strike was ‘disappointing’ but the company insisted no better offers emerged during the sale process.

Most Popular

Strike will reportedly embark on a cost-cutting drive which will include “reducing the employee base” at Purplebricks.

“While this will require comprehensive planning, Strike has indicated it would like to complete this planning and initiate a redundancy consultation process, with the company’s assistance, that would likely involve all of the company’s employees as soon as practicable and possibly prior to completion [of the deal],” a spokesperson for Purplebricks said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online estate agent Purplebricks has been sold to rival agent Strike for £1