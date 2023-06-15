The Queen took part in a ceremony to honour a special horse, which she officially renamed ahead of The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend. Queen Camilla officially named the horse Juno - and the animal will lead the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday (June 17).

During the parade, Juno will "carry the rank of Major" and lead the parade down The Mall. Juno is the first mare (female horse) to be a Drum Horse in the Household Cavalry and she also has a special history with The Queen 2018.

The King and Queen first visited Juno in 2018 during a trip to Wales. Formally known as Willa Rose, Juno was bred by Huw Murphy of Dyfed Shire Horses in Wales.

Trooping the Colour dates back centuries and became an annual event from 1760. It will feature a spectacular parade of hundreds of soldiers, with members of the Royal Family appearing either on horseback or in elaborate carriages.

The King and Queen will then lead members of the Royal Family out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF Flypast and wave to the crowds gathered below.

How to watch Trooping the Colour 2023

The Trooping the Colour parade route leads from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and back again. Those without tickets to the seated stands can choose a spot on The Mall or on the edge of St James’s Park overlooking Horse Guards from 9am. But it is likely to get very busy.

