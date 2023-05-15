News you can trust since 1737
Quiz: Test your knowledge with these GCSE maths questions as exam season starts

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced plans to make all pupils in England study maths until they are 18 - but how much of the subject do you remember?

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 15th May 2023, 20:04 BST- 1 min read

As students up and down the country are studying hard for their GCSE maths exams, we’ve put together a quiz to test your knowledge. Whether you were a maths whiz or more of a creative at school, exam season is sure to take you back to your nerve-wracking school days.

After Covid led to an increase in top grades for 2020 and 2021, England’s exam regulator Ofqual has said results in 2023 will signal a “step back to normal”. This year’s GCSE exams start on Monday, May 15 and run until Wednesday, June 21.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to make all pupils in England study maths until the age of 18 earlier this year. The new plans were made to tackle high rates of innumeracy.

Most people will remember sitting the dreaded GCSE maths exam. Whether you were naturally gifted at maths or not, you’ll remember the nerves of waiting outside the exam hall ready to put your knowledge to the test.

Most Popular

    GCSE maths is typically taken over the course of two or three academic years. The final examinations at the end of Year 11 count towards the final grade, marking a long period of hard work.

    But are you among the mathematical geniuses’ or do you make up the level of innumeracy the Government is hoping to tackle? We’ve put together a quiz to take you back to the horror of the dreaded maths exam.

    Can you pass this GCSE Maths quiz?

