Radio 2 in the Park 2023: BBC music festival location revealed as Leicester’s Victoria Park
The location for the 2023 BBC Radio 2 in the Park has been revealed.
The BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2023 location has finally been announced. The music festival is set to take place in Leicester this September.
Rounding up the summer season, Leicester’s Victoria Park will host the 2023 edition of Radio 2 in the Park. The two-day festival will take place on September 16 and September 17.
The music festival previously called London home for many years as the radio station took over the capital’s Hyde Park. Radio 2 in the Park had been held at the royal park for almost a decade, with its last event there back in 2019.
In recent years, the festival has been scheduled to take place outside the city. In 2022, the music event was set to be hosted in Leeds. However, the festival did not end up happening due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
The Leicester edition of the music festival was confirmed today, (June 12), with more info set to be released, including the lineup over the week. Zoe Ball will reveal who will perform at the event on her breakfast show on Tuesday (June 13), with tickets on sale from Wednesday (June 14).