This remarkable picture shows 10 mums and their children working in the SAME supermarket.

The Asda Derby store currently has 18 pairs of mums and their grown-up kids employed at its checkouts – totalling 37 colleagues.

The youngest ‘child’ is aged 16 and the oldest mum is 63 years old.

Wendy Fox has worked at the store for 19 years and now her 20-year-old daughter, Ellie, has followed in her footsteps, manning Click & Collect for the last two years.

Wendy said: "When someone says mum here, we all turn around. We are all friends and often have nights out together too. I started out as a temp 19 years ago and I'm still here."

Colleague Clare Dean, 58, met her husband Andrew at the store 30 years ago, and her sisters, Mandy and Sharon, have also been her workmates.

So, it’s no surprise her daughter, Alisha, aged 22, wanted to join in on the action, starting at the supermarket three years ago.

Clare said: "I suppose it was inevitable that Alisha would work here too. We have lunch together every day and it's a real treat working in the same store as her."

Alisha added: "I see mum more here than at home. Each time she comes past she'll check on me and I do the same when I'm passing her department.

“Everyone knows she's my mum, but I'm only just discovering how many people here are related and now when I look at some of my colleagues I do think 'you're familiar'.

“It's really special how many mums there are working with their children here.

“I'm taking mum out for some food and to treat her on Mother's Day. She deserves the world, as she's so lovely."

Ahead of Mother's Day, Asda released the images to celebrate the 18 mums who all work alongside their children in the same store.

Lyndsey Mansfield has worked at the store for 19 years, firstly on front-end and now in the George section and her 18-year-old son George Sims works in Click & Collect.

She said: "He wasn't named after the George department though, his dad named him after George Best!"

Lyndsey's partner Richard Baxter works in security at the store and her other children, Charlie, who's 23, and 29-year-old Amy have worked there in the past.

She said: "It's such a family-oriented store and everyone gets on so well. We do socialise quite a lot and it's nice to bring the kids along.

"I don't see that much of George at work with him being in another department, but it's nice to know he's there."

George, who’s been at the store for two years, said: “My mum’s been here for years and I used to come here a lot when I was growing up but I never ever thought I’d work here.“

The families are all friends and have nights out together too | Doug Jackson/PinPep

