Romantic Ski Resorts from Belfast

Spotlight on Austria and Italy with direct flights from Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re planning a couple’s ski holiday with that special someone, Crystal Ski have rounded up their best couple-friendly ski resorts and hotels you can book direct from Belfast.

Most Popular

So, whether you're looking for scenic spots oozing with Alpine charm, cozy nights by the fire, or idyllic romantic dinner settings, here’s some inspiration for an extra special ski break.

Austria

Wulfenia Hotel

Zell am See, Austria

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zell am See itself is one of Austria’s top ski resorts and it packs in plenty of traditional charm, with its cobbled square and frescoed buildings. The town centre is filled with shops, friendly cafés and lively bars to explore together. And you can’t miss a stroll along the lakeside promenade. The views are just as good when you hit the slopes too. Tree-lined pistes criss-cross the mountain, and from the summit runs, you can see across Lake Zell to the peaks of the Hohe Tauern National Park – perfect for that piste selfie.

Where to stay

Hotel Tirolerhof

Appartmenthaus Aurora

Stylish and sophisticated, this family-run Tirolerhof has an excellent reputation and it’s just a 3-minute walk from the picture-perfect lake and based right in the centre of town.

The facilities are top-rate too. There are three spa areas to choose from including the Aquarena Vital World spa, a rooftop spa or for a truly special experience, spend a little extra for the private VIP spa to enjoy the steam bath, aroma oil bath, spa lounge. You can also go all out with a range of treatments too.

Mealtimes are also a highlight with hot and cold buffet breakfast, daily après snacks and for dinner there are 4 courses to savour and enjoy. For a truly romantic end to the day, the hotel bar is the perfect place to stop for a drink beside the fire.

Nassfeld, Austria

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nassfeld boats 100 sunny days each winter. The village is filled with wood-clad buildings tucked among pine trees and when you’re not slope-swooshing, you can lace up your skates and take a romantic glide around the frozen lake.

Where to stay

Wulfenia Hotel

Wulfenia Hotel is a stylish, adults-only hotel in a handy location, ideal for keen skiers who also like a bit of pampering. It’s right in the centre of Nassfeld, and the nearest lift is just a short stroll away, so you could be the first one on the piste.

Rooms are modern and sleek with TV, minibar, cosy slippers and sumptuous bathrobes ready and waiting for you. The spa is a highlight with saunas, indoor and outdoor pools and guests can unwind in the big outdoor hot tub while admiring the slope views. Mealtimes are also a treat with a big hot and cold buffet to start the day while evening meals are chosen from an à la carte menu. You can end the day with a romantic nightcap in the elegant hotel bar.

Bad Hofgastein

Nestled in the wooded Gastein Valley, Bad Hofgastein exudes romance with its charming, cobbled streets, frescoed buildings, and painted shutters. Stroll hand in hand through the historic town centre before cozying up in a café over a glühwein. For couples seeking ultimate relaxation, Bad Hofgastein leads the way with its world-famous thermal springs, and the luxurious Alpentherme spa provide the perfect escape, with saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs offering the perfect après-ski retreat.

Where to stay

Appartmenthaus Aurora

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Appartmenthaus Aurora is a great budget-friendly self-catering option in the centre of Bad Hofgastein. You've got all the main amenities of Bad Hofgastein on your doorstep, like restaurants, bars and supermarkets – as well as the Alpentherme spa, which you'll be able to use freely at no added cost during your stay.

Cervinia, Italy

At the top of the Aosta Valley, the town is centered around a car-free, cobbled street where you can browse the shops and visit streetside cafés. For après, – grab post-ski drinks on sun terraces overlooking the home runs or head back to your hotel and get dressed up before checking out the lively bars.

And there’s more – head to the highest ice grotto in Europe to see sculptures and tunnels carved underground. Or join a guided snowshoe walk through the woods.

Where to stay

Hotel Cervino

The Hotel Cervino sits just outside of town, in a scenic spot that will have you reaching for your camera. It combines a sleek modern look with nods to nature – including wooden beams in the breakfast room, stone bar top and marbled walls in the spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After you’ve kicked off your boots, relax in the indoor pool and spa or, if you’d rather round off your ski day with a drink, head to the Santus lounge bar and watch the evening roll in through the wall-length windows.

As well as breakfast, you can opt for evening meals with a side of Matterhorn views – perhaps the perfect place to pop the question?

La Thuile

La Thuile is a hidden gem where pristine snow blankets the slopes, earning it the enchanting nickname ‘Little Siberia’ among Italians. With its charming village, breathtaking mountain vistas, and an irresistibly cozy atmosphere, this tranquil retreat is the perfect pick for couples seeking a quiet and picturesque escape.

Where to stay

In the heart of La Thuile, the Residence Planibel offers a cozy, budget-friendly retreat for couples. Whip up a romantic meal in your studio’s modern kitchenette or dine at charming restaurants just steps away. For the ultimate unwind, indulge in the hotel’s spa—where saunas, a salt room, and a Turkish bath promise pure relaxation.