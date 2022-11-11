The line up for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, which will pay a special tribute to Queen II, has been announced. A host of popular singers and performers will come together to celebrate, alongside famous faces including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ellie Goulding and Omid Djalili.

Multi award-winning comedian and actor Lee Mack will be hosting the Royal Variety Performance 2022 from the Royal Albert Hall in London in the presence of members of the Royal Family.

Lee Mack said: “I was going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it but it’s also saved me a few quid. I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them.”

In honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s long association with The Royal Variety Performance, there will be a unique celebration as world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone perform a very special version of ‘Sing’ accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

Royal Variety Performance 2022 line up

Stars lined up to appear are Disco Soul R&B sensations Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi-award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill.

After winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the cast of the musical Cabaret takes to the stage with an exclusive performance. Plus, Disney’s Newsies perform a sensational extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month.

Returning to the RVP stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios are Cirque Du Soleil. Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter will perform a stunning duet, plus Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit ‘Three Lions.

The evening will also feature magic from the German duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, plus a hair-raising performance from Giffords Circus. Plus comedy from Al Murray - The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake.

When is the Royal Variety Performance 2022?

The Royal Variety Performance will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Thursday, December 1 2022 in front of a live audience. Tickets to be in the audience have sold out according to the Royal Variety charity website.

How to watch The Royal Variety Performance 2022 on TV