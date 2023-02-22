UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has become the latest to stock Prime Hydration energy drink. The drink, created by internet stars Logan Paul and KSI, has sold in huge numbers since it began being stocked by shops across the country.

Sainsbury’s have become the latest to sell the drink, and shops have been stocked from February 21. However, not all stores have received a large amount and fast sell outs are to be expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are fortunate enough to be in a Sainsbury’s which does have Prime in stock, congratulations. However, you won’t be able to completely fill your boots.

Sainsbury’s has confirmed that they have imposed a cap on how many of the popular drinks can be purchased per customer. The limit is currently at three bottles.

Most Popular

Sainsbury’s joins Asda and Spar stores in stocking the drink. Morrisons have also confirmed that it will be stocking Prime Hydration in the near future.

A tracking app has been launched so fans of Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime hydration energy drink can check stocks of it in their local UK stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad