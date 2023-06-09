Sarah Ferguson admits she was left in tears after Princess Eugenie revealed new baby’s name
Sarah Ferguson has admitted she was left emotional after her daughter Princess Eugiene revealed the name of her new baby.
Sarah Ferguson says she was left in tears when Princess Eugenie told her of her newborn son’s name. Earlier this week Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced they welcomed Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on May 30.
The name pays tribute to several family members, including Jack’s late dad George Brooksbank. The middle name Ronnie is in tribute to Sarah’s late father Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003.
Speaking publicly about her new grandchild for the first time, Fergie described Ernest as a "seriously beautiful little boy" and said the gesture moved her to tears. Speaking on an episode of her Tea Talks podcast, she said: "He’s a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Of course, everybody says that.
“Of course, he is. Doting granny – doting GG. He’s done very, very well. When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there. It was so kind, I thought. It made me cry."
Fergie, who is also a grandmother to Eugenie’s older son August, and Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, launched her podcast, Tea Talks, last week. The new arrival is 13th in line to the throne moving the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward down to 14th place.
Announcing the birth of her second child, Princess Eugiene said: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”