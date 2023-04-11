News you can trust since 1737
Scared Of The Dark Channel 4: Paul Casgoine & Nicola Adams star in new TV show - air date, host & contestants

The bizarre Scared Of The Dark premiers this weekend

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 11th Apr 2023, 21:06 BST- 1 min read

Paul Casgoine and Nicola Adams are set to star in the brand new Channel 4 game show Scared Of The Dark. In this bizarre series, celebrities will live, eat and sleep all in complete darkness.

Hosted by EastEnder star Danny Dyer, the competing celebrities will face their most primal fears while enduring the mounting psychological pressures of light deprivation. By winning challenges, the celebrities will get time in the light but if they lose - life will be made even harder.

Much like the popular ITV classic ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Each celebrity has been given a safe word in case they want to stop a challenge or leave the show. When a contestant utters the words ‘I’m scared of the dark’, it could mean their time on the show is up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 4’s new reality show Scared Of The Dark.

    Scared Of The Dark host

    Danny Dyer will host Channel 4’s Scared Of The Dark. The former EastEnders actor spoke on the new show: “I think that it’s really simple, and there’s just something really funny about watching people walking around in the dark banging their shins on things. It’s really simple and b***** funny.”

    Scared Of The Dark air date

    Scared Of The Dark will air on Sunday April 16 from 9pm on Channel 4. A new episode is scheduled for the same time every night until Thursday, April 20.

    Scared Of The Dark contestants

    Paul Casgoine and Nicola Adams are set to star in the brand new Channel 4 game show Scared Of The DarkPaul Casgoine and Nicola Adams are set to star in the brand new Channel 4 game show Scared Of The Dark
    • Paul Gascoigne
    • Scarlett Moffatt
    • Chris Eubank
    • Chris McCausland
    • Donna Preston
    • Chloe Burrows
    • Max George
    • Nicola Adams  
