A fourth boy has been confirmed to have died after being pulled from a lake in Solihull. The six-year-old boy was in a critical condition after falling in Babbs Lake on Sunday, December 11.

He was fighting for his life following the incident but sadly it has been confirmed he died yesterday afternoon (December 14). On Monday it was announced his three friends aged eight, 10 and 11, were "rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water" but "sadly could not be revived".

West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.

“Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can. The searches have been completed and the scene of the incident at the lake will be lifted this evening.”

Police search teams at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull

