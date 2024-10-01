Slim Chickens to bring Southern flavours to Belfast with a fresh new opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The freshest chicken sensation is about to make a grand entrance. Slim Chickens, the renowned American brand celebrated for its buttermilk tenders, freshly made sandwiches, and crispy wings, will unveil its 54th establishment at Sprucefield Retail Park, Hillsborough Road, Lisburn BT27 5UJ, on the 10th of October at 12:00 noon.

This isn’t just any opening; Slim Chickens at Sprucefield will be the first in Northern Ireland to offer a drive-thru, making it even more convenient to savour your favourite chicken tenders, sandwiches, crispy wings, and more. The new restaurant will be part of the 9,800 sq. ft of prime space within the £20 million expansion of Sprucefield Retail Park, which also includes new retail units and a hotel.

To mark this occasion, the first 100 guests in line will receive a complimentary serving of Slim Chickens’ famous chicken tenders (three tender pieces) that will leave them yearning for more.

Hailing from the heartland of Arkansas, Slim Chickens has already won the hearts of diners across the UK, and now it’s Belfast’s turn to experience first-hand what the hype is all about.

Specialising in fresh, Southern-inspired dishes that transport you straight to the heart of America, Slim Chickens’ signature hand-breaded buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders stand as a true testament to their dedication to excellence. Their crispy wings and array of thirteen dipping sauces are sure to leave you in awe. But that’s not all; their menu also boasts a delightful selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads, and sides such as fried pickles that have become a firm favourite! Excellent plant-based options are also available, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The new Slim Chickens restaurant in Belfast, offers a high-quality, premium feel with a great vibe and atmosphere. With a unique playlist and sports shown all day, what’s not to like? With space for over 50 guests to relax and enjoy every bite, the restaurant also offers takeaway options and is available on Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat, ensuring you can savour their mouth-watering offerings wherever you are.

To celebrate this exciting opening, Slim Chickens is giving away 5,000 Golden Tickets with incredible prizes for its first customers, including the grand prize of Free Slim Chickens for a Year. Each ticket guarantees a reward, ranging from a 10% or 20% discount on future orders to a free shake or even a free meal. With so many opportunities to win, every guest leaves a winner.

The grand opening of this establishment has created 50 exciting job opportunities for the people of Belfast, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the community.

Ben Blore, Head of Operations at Slim Chickens, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand’s expansion into Belfast, saying, “I want to extend my gratitude to our amazing team in Belfast and the wider openings team. Their dedication allows us to provide fresh, cooked- to-order chicken, ensuring our guests always have the best possible experience.”

Furthermore, if you download the Slim Chickens App, you can receive weekly app offers, and it takes just five stamps to complete the loyalty card for a free meal.