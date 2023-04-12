In less than two months, a batch of celebrities will join forces on a football field to raise huge amounts of money for Soccer Aid. Founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, the highly anticipated charity event aims to raise money for Unicef.

The friendly head-to-head match - set to be broadcast on ITV on June 11 - sees football legends and entertainment icons split in two teams, with England taking on the Soccer Aid World XI FC. The well-known faces will be cheered on by passionate fans at Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In last year’s match, England lost out to World XI on penalties at the London stadium. An estimated £15 million was raised for the worthy cause.

To become part of the crowd at the game, members of the public will need to book tickets through the socceraid.org.uk . Tickets are currently on sale, with prices starting from just £10 for children and £20 for adults.

Most Popular

This year, a number of celebrities are donning their football gear including Lioness star and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott, who is back on the pitch.

The full line-up of Soccer Aid celebrities:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV presenter Paddy McGuiness

Singer Tom Grennan

Olympian Mo Farah

Comedian Alex Brooker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former footballer Gary Neville

Comedian Lee Mack

Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett

Olympain Usain Bolt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure

Football manager Emma Hayes

DJ Joel Corry

English coach Jack Wilshere

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapper Bugzy Malone

Journalist Karen Carney